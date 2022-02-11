Tillamook Kiwanis Club has been very active the past three months supporting the community of Tillamook through many projects. Proceeds of $706 raised through the holiday See’s Candy sales drive will benefit the club’s community giving fund and be distributed to nonprofit applicants in 2022. The club has provided grants to community partners for over 40 years.
As it is for many, the Christmas season is a special time for Kiwanians. The club held its annual wreath auction, which raised $450 including club member donations. Proceeds supported the club’s Christmas Basket Project benefitting families in need. This annual project provided Christmas gift baskets for 15 families consisting of 51 children and 20 adults. This project was very successful thanks to the generous support of local merchants including the Tillamook County Creamery Association, the Tillamook County Food Bank, and other local merchants and individuals making donations of funds and toys. During the Christmas season, the club welcomed the Tillamook High School Chamber Choir to a noon meeting, and enjoyed their gift of song. Kiwanis donated $300 to the choir to assist with competition expenses.
Kiwanis provided $500 in support to Parker Fagan who is working on a project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements. At a weekly club meeting, Parker spoke about his project to erect a lighted flagpole bearing the US flag at our YMCA. For more information about this project contact the Tillamook YMCA.
This Spring Kiwanis will be busy working on its largest fundraiser, the annual KT Days Scholarship Drive, which kicks off in late February. The club has been doing this drive since 1955 and through 2021 has awarded a total of $568,000 to 477 students across all three high schools in Tillamook County, and to students at Tillamook Bay Community College through the club’s annual Lyle Specht Scholarship. Funds for this effort come from advertisements purchased from Kiwanis by local businesses and others that are read on the air at KTIL, and also through community donations. Scholarship applications have been given to county high schools and are due March 30.
Did you know that Tillamook High School has a Kiwanis Key Club for students? Key Clubs are student-led high school organizations whose members help make the world a better place through their service to the community. Involvement helps individuals grow as leaders by answering the call to lead, and summoning courage to engage in developing the heart to serve. Tillamook Kiwanis Club is proud to be a long time sponsor of the Tillamook High School Key Club. One of their activities is the Annual High School Food Drive supporting Tillamook Food Bank. Another annual event is the “Out of Darkness Walk” to bring awareness to mental health issues of high school students.
Tillamook Kiwanis Club recently added four new club members. Those interested in joining can attend its weekly club meeting at noon on Wednesdays at the Rendezvous Cabaret or can inquire by email to TillamookKiwanis@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook: @KiwanisClubOfTillamook.
