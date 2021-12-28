Kitty’s Food and Spirits is cranking up the music to ring in the new year celebration. The Joel Baker Band will be playing your favorite music from 8: 30 to Midnight with a champaign toast included.
A full dinner menu is available till 8 p.m. Families are welcome with plenty of seating up front in the restaurant.
Come listen to Baker on the drums and vocals, Scott White on Bass from the Jim Macey Band, Rouke on guitar from the famous Lugnuts out of Portland will also join the band.
Reservations are highly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.