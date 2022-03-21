Roll On, an Alabama tribute band out of Portland and Vancouver is rollin’ into Tillamook for a live performance April 9, at Kitty’s Food and Spirits. The show is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. with the band playing all the Alabama top original songs like; Mountain Music, Tennessee River, Roll On, their namesake song, Take Me Down and many more.
Brian Pelky band manager along with bass player Jerry Hatcher came up with the idea to tribute Alabama because in the early 80s Pelky became a huge fan and had thoughts of covering the band for a while.
“Alabama is the reason I learned electric guitar,” he said. “I love their music, I’m a huge fan of their three harmony vocals, it’s like no others.”
Pelky has lived in Portland his entire life. He grew up on country music and had a love for music beginning at an early age.
“I’ve been listening to country music all my life, probably since I was in the womb,” he said. “My dad was a guitar player and loved to play Bluegrass music, so I grew up with music and have been a musician all my life.”
Alabama came out in 1981, when Pelky first herd them, he was hooked on their sound. When Pelky is not playing in the tribute band, he performs with the pit orchestra at the Keller Auditorium in Portland. He also is a performer with the Oregon Symphony.
According to Pelky, he played in a popular band called Five Guys Named Moe in the Portland and Vancouver area for over 30 years.
“I’ve always wanted to do a tribute band,” he said. “When Jerry Hatcher approached me about a year and a half ago, during COVID, I already had a band in mind.”
Pesky and Hatcher started to go to work on their tribute band after deciding to jump in.
“I said from the beginning, ‘if we are going to do this, we are going to do it right,’” he said. “It’s important to nail it, it’s been our vision and our concept from the beginning.”
So for the next six months he and his team worked on nothing but the vocals, perfecting the three person harmony the world has come to enjoy from the unique sound of Alabama.
“After we dialed in the vocals we put the rest of the band together,” he said. “Now were are a six member band and have been performing for a little over a year.”
Roll On will be at Kitty’s on Saturday April 9 with the show starting at 8 p.m. Admission is by ticket only with stadium seating for this event.
Joel Baker, owner of Kitty’s and front man in Kitty’s house band, The Joel Baker Band, said this is a show you will not want to miss.
“These guys are very good musicians,” Baker said. “I’ve had Jerry Hatcher here before, we are in for a real treat.”
Catch live music every Saturday night at Kitty’s from 7:30 to 10 p.m. featuring The Joel Baker Band and Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. each Friday.
