Get your July 4th Holiday weekend kicked off with live music at Kitty’s Food & Spirits in Tillamook Saturday July 2, from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Joel Baker Band is adding the sweet sounds of Pete Moss on Sax and vocals, so this all be a real treat. Scott White will be on bass and vocal; Joel Baker on drums and vocal and Ray Daveys on guitar and vocals. Kitty’s is your local hot spot for live entertainment each Saturday night. And on Friday get your vocal cords warmed up and sing w Karaoke hosted by Tristen each Friday night from 8 to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.