Kitty’s Food and Spirits owners Joel and Dana Baker, known for providing the best music and entertainment in the area, are doubling down in September as they have booked the Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour in town for two nights. Jake Daniels, Tony Dijamco and Steve Mazan with the Jokers and Jester Comedy are taking center stage Friday and Saturday Sept. 3-4 for a full night of gut-busting humor as they each perform their signature acts. After the comedy each night the Joel Baker band will be playing so why not warm up with one of the best acts in the country then dance the night away. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. each night and advance tickets are mandatory as there will be standing room only for these shows.
Daniels, with the tour, said in a phone interview last week, that he’s been to Tillamook once before and is excited to bring some new material to town.
“Normally we’re in and out of towns pretty quickly, so it will be nice to stick around and see the area while we’re here,” he said. “We’ll be here for two nights so it will be nice to see your little town.”
Last year was rough on traveling acts due the the pandemic, but with restrictions lifted and things looking better, Daniels and his entourage are happy to be back touring and back to work.
“Pre COVID we were on the road 10 months out of the year,” Daniels said. “We would do 300 shows per year, so it’s nice to be getting back out doing what we love to do.”
Jokers and Jester does not only travel the country; their act has been featured on Amazon Prime and Apple TV as well as Netflix. According to Daniels, the comedians are under contract to provide three more specials over the next three years for Netflix.
“Our first special received four-and-a-half stars out of five on Amazon Prime,” Daniels said. “I love to play the smaller clubs like Kitty’s, it’s a much more intimate show, I look forward to being in Tillamook again.”
About the comedians
Jake Daniels
Chasing a dream, before landing on the comedy circuit, Daniels produced several award-winning films. Two of his feature-length films (Dark Woods, The Deviant) can be found on Netflix, while some of his older short films can be found on YouTube. Known as one of the hardest working comedians today, Jake is involved with over 300 shows annually.
Touring the U.S. most of the year doing comedy shows nightly in bars, stadiums and comedy clubs, Daniels has also been heavily involved in some amazing causes. These include producing and performing in fundraisers for Children's Cancer Research, as well as several different Veterans Organizations.
The "Heart Break Kid" brings his history of relationship heartbreaks to life in his act. This romantic comic flirts with topics such as: "Love at first sight," "Role playing," and the “D” word (D-I-V-O-R-C-E, not Dallas). Daniels is one of those rare comedians who can get an audience to shake their heads even though they're laughing at the material.
Steve Mazan
Beginning his career in the same San Francisco comedy scene that produced such comic legends as Robin Williams and Dana Carvey, Steve Mazan has brought his stand-up around the world. He has enjoyed venues from clubs and colleges across the U.S. as well as corporate events, cruises, and a variety of television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman. As a writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve received an Emmy for his work there.
Performing clean, clever routines Mazan has landed spots (in addition to David Letterman) on The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Bob & Tom Radio Show, as well as Sirius/XM Radio comedy channels. He has also handled audience warm-up duties for television shows Deal or No Deal, among others. Adding to his resume’ are eight different trips to Iraq and Afghanistan where he performed rousing comedy shows for U.S. and coalition troops.
These are the shows that are closest to his heart and when asked if he’d do it again, Mazan says, “In a heartbeat!” The subject of the award-winning film “Dying to do Letterman,” Mazan's comedy has been described as “brilliant” and “side-splitting.” His material offers layers that leave audiences howling and retrospective at the same time. Smart and silly, intelligent and ridiculous and always clever, Steve Mazan’s clean comedy keeps audiences coming back for more.
Tony Dijamco
Impressing audiences all over the country, and now all over the world the past 17 plus years, Tony Dijamco’s fierce mix of quick wit and sardonic sense of humor makes him a club favorite and an eagerly sought after performer. Dijamco spends a lot of time entertaining on college campuses everywhere.
Dijamco combines vocal and physical act outs with his unique storytelling perspective, not just “touching” on world events but jumping in with both feet. His inimitable outlook on today’s world is guaranteed to provide you with a show not found anywhere else.
Dijamco takes pride in making every show unique for every night and every crowd. Recently seen on NBC's Last Comic Standing, in 2011 Dijamco took Second Place in The San Francisco International Comedy Competition, which, coincidentally, is a place in history he shares with Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams. (“Yes, that's what they told me after the competition. And no, it didn't make me feel any better.” – Tony Dijamco).
