The Rockaway Beach Kite and Art Festival is slated for Friday through Sunday, August 2-4, at Ocean’s Edge Wayside, 103 1st Avenue.
The theme this year is “Where Art Soars to New Heights.” The festival is sponsored by the American Kite Fliers Association and has been held for 43 years.
Amateur and professional kite fliers participate in the festival. The skies will be dotted with colored kites in various shapes that create a marvelous view. Flying competitions are held as well as diverse children activities where they can learn how to build and fly kites. Visitors can enjoy live music, kites exhibitions, diverse stalls, food, and more.
Quad Squad North West (QSNW) will be participating. Katrina Bruland and Gerry Ralls will be joining their team. Steven Kline (original #3 pilot) is also back in the lineup. They will be making their debut. With three new flyers, along with the core members of Sandy Letson, George Meredith, Wayne Dowler, and Terry Rowley, they will put up seven kites in the air.
“We plan on putting an awesome show for the folks at Rockaway Beach,” said Terry Rowley on the Facebook page.
QSNW is sponsored by, and proudly flies Phoenix Pro Kites by Kites and Designs by Bazzer from Australia. The Phoenix Pro sails they fly are framed with Sky Shark Air frames.
Kite flying is dependent on the wind. A vendor item auction will be held Friday and Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.