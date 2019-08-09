The Rockaway Beach Kite and Art Festival took place Friday through Sunday, August 2-4, at Ocean’s Edge Wayside, 103 1st Avenue.
The theme this year was “Where Art Soars to New Heights.” The festival was sponsored by the American Kite Fliers Association and has been held for 43 years.
Amateur and professional kite fliers participated in the festival. The skies were dotted with colored kites in various shapes that create a marvelous view. Flying competitions were held as well as diverse children activities where they can learn how to build and fly kites. Visitors enjoyed live music, kites exhibitions, diverse stalls, food, and more.
