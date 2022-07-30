When the 2020 pandemic brought upheaval to everyone on the planet, Oregon grandmother, home chef, and food writer Judi Berman-Yamada (Kitchen Maven) set to work, in near isolation, writing her bucket list cookbook to benefit the Oregon Food Bank and her neighbors experiencing food insecurity in these challenging times. While creating her cookbook, Yamada began eating better (she lost forty pounds), moving more and improved her own health.
“This ongoing shortage has become more crucial than ever as local hunger relief programs observed a 40% rise in food insecurity and the need for assistance during the pandemic,” cited Yamada. “Access to nourishing food is difficult for countless people in rural, inner city and low-income communities. To maintain services for those affected by food insecurity, local Food Banks and other food relief agencies need continued aid. Whether we make donations, volunteer time, grow and distribute food, or even contribute a cookbook, we can all help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.