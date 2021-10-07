This past weekend saw the opening season for the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze.
Hosted at the Hydrangea Ranch as a family-run business, the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hayride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos.
The five-acre corn maze is one of the largest on the Oregon Coast and has a unique design with miles of trails. Admission to the corn maze is $7.
The patch will be open the three more weekends in October: 9-10, 16-17, 23-24; Saturday/Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
The "Maze of Murder" haunted nights in the corn maze are Oct. 22 and 23, Friday & Saturday, from dusk to 10 p.m. Admission is $10.
All major credit cards accepted.
The barns and venue as seen at the patch are also available for rent for company parties, customer appreciation, or other events. For more information on the venue, call 503-815-3762.
The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is located at the Hydrangea Ranch at 9455 Kilchis River Road in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.