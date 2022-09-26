The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze opens this Saturday, Oct. 1!
Hosted at the Hydrangea Ranch as a family-run business, the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos as well as free hay rides!
The five acre corn maze the largest on the Oregon Coast and has a unique design with miles of trails. There is also a kids maze. Admission to the corn maze is $8.
The Patch will be open the three more weekends in October: 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 pm.
The "Maze of Murder" haunted nights in the corn maze are Oct. 28 and 29, Friday & Saturday, from dusk to 10 pm. Admission is $12.00. This is a fright night, ages 13+ is advised.
All major credit cards accepted.
The barns and venue as seen at the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze are also available for rent for company parties, customer appreciation, or other events. For more information on the venue, call 503-815-3762.
The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is located at the Hydrangea Ranch at 9455 Kilchis River Road, Tillamook.
For more information, to view photos, or to contact, please visit Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze on Facebook.
