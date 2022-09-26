The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze opens this Saturday, Oct. 1!  

Hosted at the Hydrangea Ranch as a family-run business, the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos as well as free hay rides!

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

