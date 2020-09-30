Looking for a little normalcy this fall?
You don’t have to order your pumpkin for curbside pickup because the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open this October.
Operating the first four weekends in October, visit the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook for some good, wholesome family fun. Pick your perfect pumpkin or specialty gourd from thousands of options and try not to get lost in the largest corn maze on the Oregon Coast. Jump aboard the hayride (masks required) and get a short tour around the farm.
The pumpkin patch is outside (of course) and can be visited while following social distancing guidelines. The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open each Saturday and Sunday in October from noon – 5 p.m.
The corn maze will go haunted Oct. 23-24 from dusk until 10 p.m. The haunted maze is ran in partnership with Doug Beeler and his crew. Fifty percent of ticket sales from the haunted nights will be donated to a local non-profit that has yet to be determined.
The five-acre corn maze is $7 per participant. A Kids Maze (for younger children) is also open for $3. The Haunted Maze is $10.
Masks are required on the corn maze. There will be sanitation centers and the porta-potties will be sanitized every 30 minutes.
Pumpkins are priced according to size. Prices are anywhere from $5-15 for small pumpkins and $20-25 for giant pumpkins.
The patch is also available for rent for company parties, customer appreciation, or other events. For more information, call 503-815-3762.
The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is located at 9455 Kilchis River Road, Tillamook.
