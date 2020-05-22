Organizers at the Kilchis House in Tillamook have scheduled a drive by parade for their residents to see family, neighbors and friends and to have a little fun.
The big event is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at the Kilchis House at 4212 Marlof Place in Tillamook.
Whoever wants to do a drive by is invited to join the parade. Organizers are asking those who participate to roll your windows down and give their wonderful seniors who will be watching a wave. Signs displayed by or on your vehicle are welcome. Organizers are asking to not throw candy, just drive by wave and say hello.
