Kilchis House senior living, a division of CARE, Inc. would like to thank the following Tillamook community for their generous contributions to recognize the devoted employees and volunteers for their stupendous efforts to step up, going above and beyond to care for our beloved seniors during this troubling last year. Please join in applauding the following Tillamook community businesses:
Franz Bakery, Sheldon Oil, Fred Meyer, McDonalds, Rosenberg’s, Elite Car Wash, Main Street Pizza, Dutch Brothers, The Fern, Tillamook Farmers Group, Carson Fuel, Pizza Hut, Oil Can Henry’s, Tillamook Smoker, Papa Murphy’s, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Werner Meats, Five River Roasted Coffee, Hair Stylist Toni Abbott, Subway, and Debbie D’s Sausage Kitchen.
