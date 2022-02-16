“We’re sad and still in shock, they were like family members to us,” Kyle, Alora and Sami, care providers at Kilchis House said.
100% of Kilchis House and Nehalem Bay House residents successfully find new housing after CARE announces closure of Assisted Living Facilities in December.
In December, the CARE Board of Directors announced that they would be closing the Kilchis House and Nehalem Bay House. Since then, CARE and Northwest Senior and Disability Service have been working diligently with their residents and their families to find long-term, sustainable housing options.
They are pleased to report that all 56 residents have identified the housing solution that works best for their individual situation. Unfortunately, due to the limited number of beds in Tillamook County, not everyone was able to remain in the county. Close to 40% of those who left the county are doing so to receive the type of skilled nursing or memory care that are simply not available anywhere in Tillamook County.
After reviewing the financial performance of their assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CARE Board of Directors, Peter Starkey, made the difficult decision to close the Kilchis House and the Nehalem Bay House, effective February 11.
“The process has been hard on the residents, their families and our staff but we can confidently say that all our residents have found a housing solution that fits their individual needs,” Starkey said.
CARE also announced that since our decision was made to close in December, close to 80% of the staff have remained with the houses and their residents. “I cannot express how grateful we are for the dedication our staff has shown during this challenging time,” reflected Starkey.
“We are also so grateful to our partners around Tillamook who made is possible for us to retain these incredible people as part of our community,” continues Starkey, “and from what we are hearing, all of our staff will be remaining in Tillamook County to begin the next chapter of their career.”
The CARE Board of Directors, in consultation with community partners and stakeholders, continues to review all options for the future of CARE and these properties. “There is no plan for the empty buildings as of right now, we plan to come up with what to do with them in the coming weeks,” said Starkey.
Follow CARE on Facebook @TillamookCARE to receive updates and information as this process unfolds.
