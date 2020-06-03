Running on the beach, playing with friends, canoeing on the lake, and exploring the great outdoors – these traditional rites of summer will soon return for Tillamook County kids through a series of Day Camps offered in June at Twin Rocks Friends Camp in Rockaway Beach.
In this unique year, day camps have been highlighted by Oregon Governor Brown as an enriching way for kids to begin emerging from shelter-in-place restrictions. Detailed safety procedures from the State enable Twin Rocks to combine its typical fun and adventurous camps with an ever-heightened focus on camper safety.
“After months of kids’ sheltering at home and tied to computer screens, we know that this has been a trying time for local families,” states the Camp’s Executive Director, Ken Beebe. “We are eager to offer two new weeks of camp provided exclusively for Tillamook County kids in June. And the State and County health authorities have provided us with wonderful safety tools and protocols to make this feasible.”
Day Camps (for kids entering Grades 1-6 next fall) include traditional Twin Rocks camp activities: archery, swimming, forest hikes, Bible stories, arts and crafts, nature studies, sandcastles at the beach, and a wide variety of games. These Day Camps (June 15-19, June 22-26, and July 27-31) will utilize a separate theme each week, encouraging kids to attend multiple weeklong sessions.
To enhance safety, State guidelines ask that all camp activities take place in groups of 10 or fewer campers. Each group of 10 operates independently and remains at a safe distance from every other group of 10 for the entire week. “Thankfully, these rules heighten the way we’ve always done camp,” states Beebe. “Individual care and attention happens best in small groups.” At Twin Rocks, the spacious property allows for 100 total campers at each Day Camp.
For further safety, the camp will carefully sanitize each camp area between uses. Lunches will be individually brown bagged, and morning drop off procedures will include daily health screens. Any staff who float between camper groups will wear facemasks. “It’s elaborate, but it’s worth it,” comments Beebe. “We strongly believe in the camp experience and the transforming benefit it provides kids. Especially this year, our kids need camp – and a safe one – so we heartily embrace the extra procedures. We look forward to a wonderful summer!”
In addition to its three weeks of Day Camp, Twin Rocks hopes soon to receive approval to offer July and August overnight camps. A draft set of overnight summer camp guidelines is currently circulating at the State.
For Day Camp registration and details, please visit twinrocks.org/daycamp or phone 503-355-2284. Scholarships and multi-week discounts are available.
