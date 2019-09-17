The Third Annual Mexican Kermes was a success again this year. The "Unidos" Parent group was able to raise enough money to be able to give two graduating seniors scholarships this year.
The Mexican Ballet Folklorico Group from Beaverton, "Mexico en la Piel", performed several different regional dances from Mexico. Group director, Juan Loeza, also came to Tillamook High School on Friday, Sept. 13 and held a dance workshop for all of Spanish classes.
Funds from the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition helped pay for the workshops and performances.
