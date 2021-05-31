Wildlife Center of the North Coast is excited to announce their third annual summer camp for kids.
The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is welcoming students entering third through sixth grade who want to learn about animals and discover the outdoors, to join them at their facility for Jr. Naturalists Summer Camp. The facility, set on 105 acres, provides an eco-rich landscape for campers to explore. During the week, campers will visit wetlands, forests, and other habitats at the center, and then learn about the animals and plants that call these ecosystems home. Campers will have the opportunity to design and create models of animal adaptations, write and draw about living things native to the Pacific Northwest, and play games to find out more about local species.
Wildlife Center of the North Coast is a working rehabilitation center for local animals. Campers will attend an exclusive tour of the center and learn about animal recovery at the facility, as well as the careers that make this possible.
Junior Naturalists Summer Camp will be held June 21-25 for third and fourth graders, and June 28 – July 2 for fifth and six graders. Each week, camp is held Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon—registration is $175 per camper. There are a limited number of scholarships available.
To apply, contact Josh Saranpaa at josh@coastwildlife.org. For more information about the camp and to register, visit www.CoastWildlife.org.
The Wildlife Center of the North Coast (WCNC) is a non-profit wildlife hospital and conservation education facility that has been operating out of Astoria for nearly 24 years. WCNC takes in injured, orphaned, and sick native wildlife with a goal to return them, healed, back to the wild. WCNC serves the Oregon Coast, and is currently the only wildlife hospital in Oregon that specializes in seabird rehabilitation.
In addition to wildlife rehabilitation, WCNC provides meaningful, in-depth environmental conservation educational programming, including our annual Youth Summer Camp.
For more information, you can visit the center’s website at Coastwildlife.org or our Social Media @wildlifecenterofthenorthcoast (Facebook) and @wildlifecenterastoria (Instagram).
