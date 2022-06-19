June Baby ... Boy!

Tillamook County Dairy princess ambassador Clara Blaser gifting the June baby basket to the first baby born in June at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center in honor of June dairy month.
It’s a boy! Henry Judd Beck born June 1st at 7:30am, weighing 8lbs 15oz and 19.5 inches in length. Proud parents Kristen and Ryan Beck and big brother William Beck (2).
The Tillamook County Dairy women would like to thank everyone who donated to the 2022 baby basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.