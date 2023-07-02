Manya Shapiro is a textile artist who has been living and working in Portland, Oregon since 1973. She is interested in contemporary interpretations of traditional crafts like quilting, stitching, knitting, and basketry. Manya is inspired by feminist movements that brought traditionally domestic arts into museums and highlighted their artistic value. Her work is an ongoing dialogue with the materials she is drawn to, and she likes to contrast everyday materials with more precious “art” materials. Dress imagery is common in Manya’s work, where it stands in for the figure, both presence and absence.
Christopher Belluschi is a sculptor based in Portland, Oregon. He grew up exploring amongst the rocks beneath Neah-Kah-Nie and credits this special area for his profound fondness of wood. Since 2022, he has worked alongside master carver M.J. Anderson in Nehalem. Christopher primarily works with wood (cedar) and stone (marbles and travertine). His sculptures seek to combine the organic forms of the natural world with the mystical qualities of art from antiquity. This is his first gallery exhibition.
