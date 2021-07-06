Bob has been with Garibaldi Fire Department since 2018; he has shown great progress and does not let his age hinder his success. As an Emergency Medical Responder, Bob selflessly dedicates himself to helping others in our community. Many young kids needing a band aide, a stranger in a motor vehicle accident or an elderly person needing lifted back into bed have all been assisted by Bob Bacon. As the “old guy” in the department Bob brings many decades of wisdom, life experience and stories our younger members find helpful in their future endeavors. With his experience in education and counseling, Bob brings a certain skill that is valued greatly. We are very lucky to have Bob on our staff and cannot wait to see what he brings to our future.
- Fire Chief, Jay Marugg & Division Chief, Blake Pauleen
Name: Bob Bacon
Garibaldi Fire Department
Rank: Firefighter/ Emergency Medical Responder
Age: 75 years young!!!
Spouse name: Christine Bacon
Where do live? Barview
Where are you from? Puyallup, Washington
Children name/age and or grade: John; 54, Cari; 52, Aaron; 48, Monica; 48, Cameron; 44 and 15 grandchildren
Occupation: Retired Teacher- Counselor from Beaverton School District in 2000
Education: BAS & Masters in Education
Hobbies: Fishing, Crabbing, Hiking, Gardening and Traveling with his Wife
Why you became a firefighter? Give back to the community
Most rewarding thing about being a firefighter: Comradery and heling others in need. Pleasing his command staff.
Any other information you want to share: I’d like to send a shout out to others that think they might be to “old” to volunteer. I have recently stepped down from going interior on fires and have taken on more of a support and rehab role. This position is very vital to taking care of our firefighters after exiting a building fire and making sure they get water, food, blood pressures taken and changing out air bottles. There is always something to do on the fire ground and every position is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.