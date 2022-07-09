The Tillamook County Fair is back in full force this year, August 10th through 13th.
With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Wednesday the 10th through Saturday the 13th, the Tillamook County Fair’s 2022 theme is “Hay Bales and Cow Tails”.
Opening the Fair’s concert series on Wednesday night is Stone In Love, a Journey tribute band that performs faithful renditions of classic hits from one of the most beloved rock groups of all time. Stone In Love delivers a high-energy performance that showcases all the hallmarks of the Journey sound – soaring lead vocals, lush four-part harmonies, signature guitar licks, fat keyboards, and driving rhythms – on legendary hits known the world over.
As always, your Fair admission includes the nightly entertainment in the Grandstands, including the Fair’s concert series. Admission tickets for the Fair will be on sale soon – stay tuned! Find more information about the Tillamook County Fair on our website: tillamookfair.com
