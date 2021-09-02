The Jordan Schnitzer Printmaking Residency at Sitka Center
20th Anniversary Folio exhibit
Sept. 10 – Oct. 4
Chessman Gallery (inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR)
Sitka Center is pleased to announce an exhibit at Chessman Gallery in Lincoln City celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jordan Schnitzer Printmaking Residency (JSPR). The exhibit builds on an exhibit held at Waterstone Gallery in Portland earlier this year.
The Jordan Schnitzer Printmaking Residency (JSPR) was established in 2002 to provide working artists with little or no printmaking experience the opportunity to explore a new creative medium with guidance, instruction and technical assistance from an expert-etching printer.
This exhibit will showcase prints created by nine Schnitzer Residency alumni brought back to create a 20th anniversary folio. Master printmaker Julia D'Amario created the 10th image. Julia D’Amario was involved in the conception of the printmaking residency program, and has taught every artist in the program. Her expertise and extraordinary passion to share her printmaking knowledge has elevated and expanded the creative conceptions of those she works with. The exhibit will also include work in the ‘traditional’ medium of the 10 folio artists.
Folio artists are as follows: Baba Wagué Diakite, Sabina Haque, Linda Hutchins, Dana Lynn Louis, Ryan Pierce, Larry Thomas, Patti Warashina, Heather Watkins, Marie Watt and Julia D’Amario. In addition to the folio, the exhibit will feature prints from other JSPR alumni including Chris Antemann, Ellen George, Claire Rojas and Samantha Wall.
The Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City). Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The exhibit will be on view from Sept. 10 to Oct. 4.
There will be an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the gallery. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
Thank you to Krista Eddy and all of the staff at LCCC for this wonderful collaboration! Thanks as well to Explore Lincoln City for their financial support of this exhibit.
Through workshops, residencies and events, the Sitka Center provides time and space for place-based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2020 marks Sitka’s 50th year of offering art- and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
