The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is inviting the community to join them in recognizing beloved radio personality Mildred Davy on Nov. 17 during ‘Mildred Davy Day.’
The foundation will be hosting a special radio program at 9:30 a.m. on 95.9 FM to celebrate Mildred Davy and her contributions toward higher education, and to recognize the donors who make scholarships like the Mildred Davy Endowment possible.
Normally, the foundation hosts a Mildred Davy Memorial Scholarship Luncheon each October to bring together donors, college supporters and students. This year the TBCC Foundation Board chose to once again postpone the in-person event but still wanted to recognize all the people who make scholarships possible – starting with Mildred Davy.
“Mildred Davy was one of our biggest advocates from the beginning,” said TBCC Foundation Development Director Britta Lawrence. “As the ‘voice of Tillamook’ she never stopped championing our cause. In 2000, the TBCC Foundation was honored to start its very first endowment in her name and we continue to celebrate all that Mildred has done for our college and our community.”
You can tune in to 95.9 FM at 9:30 a.m. for the special radio program, which will feature former TBCC Foundation board member Van Moe, as well as several TBCC students who will be sharing their stories about how scholarships have helped change their lives.
Also on Nov. 17, you can pick up a yellow rose at several participating businesses in honor of Mildred who always grew yellow roses. Participating businesses include TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union; Blue Heron French Cheese Co.; Five Rivers Coffee Roasters; Cabin Coffee Co.; Salty Raven; Les Schwab; Recess Food Truck; Adventist Health- Tillamook; Sand Creek Dental; Coastal Eye; Bizeau Dentistry; Tillamook Bay Dentistry; and Tillamook Bay Community College.
This event is generously sponsored by TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union and Near Space Corporation.
To learn more about the TBCC Foundation, visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu/tbcc-foundation or reach out to Development Director Britta Lawrence at 503.842.8222 ext. 1026.
