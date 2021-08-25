August brings another round of great opportunities to learn about Netarts Bay, immerse yourself in the wonder of this special place and become a knowledgeable advocate of its resources.
This August, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS will be hosting three events to get to know and appreciate Netarts Bay more: Netarts Bays Salt Marsh Tour, Summer Birding on the Bay, and, for interested or current partners and volunteers, a new Deeper Dive training event on Netarts Bay Formation and Habitats.
Summer Birding on the Bay: Join Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and Portland Audubon to observe coastal birds on and near Netarts Bay on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. The day will start off with an overview of the endangered Western Snowy Plover and the "Plover Patrol" program designed to engage community scientists in monitoring this recovering species on the north coast including Netarts Spit. The group will continue on to different locations in search of soaring brown pelicans, great blue herons, bald eagles, song birds, and cormorants.
Deeper Dive Volunteer Training: Netarts Bay Formation and Habitats: Netarts Bay is a unique system which is constantly changing. Full of life and rich habitats, this living bay is an incredibly important ecosystem. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS is offering an in-depth online training session about Netarts Bay, how the bay formed, how this place has changed over the years, and the habitats within this salty inlet. Discover the common algae species and invertebrates that may be encountered while clamming, kayaking, or exploring along the shore. This training will be led by the knowledgeable and talented Jim Young, retired marine biologist and WEBS board member.
Deeper Dive Trainings are virtual learning opportunities that provide great information for partners, volunteers and prospective volunteers. There is no volunteer requirement for participating in these training sessions. Prospective volunteers are welcome. Contact volunteer@netartsbaywebs.org to get a link to register.
Details and links to register for all three of these events are available on the Explore Nature Series (www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com) or Friends of Netarts Bay (www.netartbaywebs.org) websites.
