What:
According to AARP, 41.8 million Americans served as caregivers for one or more seniors in their life in 2020. Prestige Care understands the stress and emotions that come with caring for a senior, which has only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Prestige Senior Living is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. PST, led by geriatric mental health specialist Laura Vaillancourt, who will share advice and guidance for people acting as caregivers for a loved one.
Vaillancourt is a licensed mental health counselor, geriatric mental health specialist and eldercare coach, and founder of Eldercare Counseling and Guidance Services, which supports older adults and their families by providing counseling, consultations and care management. Through this webinar, Vaillancourt aims to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies caring for a loved one.
Those who attend this webinar will leave with an understanding of general best practices to maintain dignity and stability in the lives of loved ones who require the aid of a caregiver.
To RSVP for the webinar or read Prestige Care’s resource page for caregivers, please visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com.
Where:
This is a virtual event. Please visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for more information.
When:
10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
