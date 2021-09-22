Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers invites community members to join a free webinar at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, to learn about the cognitive effects of aging and the benefits of both physical exercise and cognitive stimulation. This webinar will be of great interest to individuals worried about cognitive decline, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Research associate and brain health coach at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Ryan Glatt, will speak about the effects of exercise on the brain and cognitive ability. Glatt intends to educate seniors and their loved ones on the importance of maintaining their cognitive health.
Those who attend this webinar will leave with an understanding of simple exercises – both physical and mental – that seniors can use to improve their brain health, mitigate the effects of cognitive aging and maintain independence.
To RSVP for the webinar, please visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com.
This is a virtual event. Please visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for more information.
Contact: Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers
(503) 842-0918
