Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers invites the community to submit their questions on cognitive health at www.PrestigeCanHelp.com to have them answered during a free online webinar about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and how to care for loved ones experiencing cognitive decline. At 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia expert David Troxel, MPH, and Angie Frantz, Prestige Care’s Expressions product manager will answer the community’s questions.
These two experts will directly respond to concerns or questions that attendees may have about cognitive decline in a loved one, general questions about Alzheimer’s and dementia, or a question specifically related to personal concern.
As part of this online event, Troxel will be giving away free 60-minute one-on-one consultations to two attendees. During the consultation, Troxel will provide in-depth answers to the individual’s questions and concerns as they chart a path forward.
Troxel and his partner, Virginia Bell, are the authors of “A Dignified Life,” which helps care partners discover how to bring dignity, meaning and peace of mind to their loved ones — as well as an effective antidote to the burnout and frustration that often accompanies the role of caring for a person with dementia.
To RSVP for this event and submit your questions ahead of the webinar, please visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.