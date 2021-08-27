Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers invites community members to join a free webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to learn about the importance of physical fitness for seniors and why it is never too late to start living your healthiest life.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will speak about the importance of exercise and physical activity for seniors. Cagigas plans to explain the benefits of regular exercise for seniors, including how maintaining physical fitness can help reduce falls.
Those who attend this webinar will leave with an understanding of simple exercises that seniors can use to improve their health, lead an active lifestyle and maintain independence.
To RSVP for the webinar, please visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
This is a virtual event. Please visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com for more information.
Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers
(503) 842-0918
