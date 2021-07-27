What:Prestige Senior Living embraces a philosophy of healthy, fulfilled living to foster happiness and longevity among residents. As part of this commitment to health and wellness, Prestige Senior Living communities offer various stimulating, engaging and accessible programs geared towards improving cognitive strength and reducing the risk of memory loss.
Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers invites community members to join a free webinar at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, to learn about tools and resources for improving cognitive function.
Dr. Rob Winningham, an expert on memory and aging, will share the most recent scientific advances on how to maintain and improve memory ability through a holistic, interconnected approach. He will also explain the myriad of factors that affect cognition when aging.
Prestige Senior Living works hard to promote cognitive health throughout its communities through Mind Masters, a cognitive stimulation program that is part of its Celebrations enhanced wellness program. Mind Masters was designed in conjunction with Dr. Winningham to activate the regions of the brain clinically proven to maintain and improve cognitive abilities.
To RSVP for the webinar, please visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
Where:
This is a virtual event. Please visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com for more information.
When:
Friday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. PST
Contact:
Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers
(503) 842-0918
