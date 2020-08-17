Date: August 19, 2020
Grab a drink, a cup of clam chowder, and sit down with Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, an Explore Nature partner, as they “dig” even deeper into Netarts Bay and the local clams living there! If you are a fan of Netarts, then you know clamming is a big deal. Low tides bring out locals and entice visitors, promising a rich bounty of tasty bivalves. Many clam seekers stop and look out across the vast mud flats marveling at the potential harvest. On August 19, you can dig deeper into these beloved clams without getting dirty or leaving with tired arms (although we love that feeling) during part 2 of our virtual series, Science on the Bay: Netarts Bay Clams. WEBS is reconnecting with Dr. Tony D’Andrea, lead scientist for the Seashore and Estuarine Assessment of Coastal Oregon (SEACOR) project, for a follow-up presentation on local bivalve populations. Running for over a decade now, SEACOR is a permanent project run by ODFW with the main objective of studying bay clam populations and evaluating estuarine habitat throughout bays along the Oregon Coast. What makes this long running effort so interesting is its focus. SEACOR drills in on recreationally important bay clams like butters and gapers. The research looks at abundance, biomass and habitat preferences. ODFW uses this information to map clam location and population densities (which they make available to the public so you can have a successful clam experience) as well as to manage impacts to shellfish. How are the clams of Netarts doing? We will find out together during this virtual event. To learn more and register for this event, visit www.netartsbaywebs.eventbrite.com.
If you would like to view part 1, Clams and Clamming in Netarts Bay, you can find it on our Facebook page under videos (www.facebook.com/netartsbayWEBS) or on our Instagram IGTV channel (www.instagram.com/netartsbaywebs).
This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles, and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlighting the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.
