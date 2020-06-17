Sue Hastings BayOcean spit

Bayocean Spit (2018) 

 Photo: Sue Hastings

Join Angora Hiking Club on Saturday, June 20, for an easy hike in a Tillamook County park. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Bayocean Spit Trailhead.

This is a moderate hike. Call Hike leader, Joe Balden 503 368-4323, by Friday, June 19, if you plan to participate.

Saturday, June 27, is a 10k Volkswalk at Ft. Stevens State Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Battery Russell parking lot. This easy hike is 6.2 miles led by Arline LaMear. Call by Friday, June 26, to reserve your spot. An Oregon state parking sticker is required for all cars.

All hikers are required to wear facemasks and do social distancing while on the hikes.

Walking shoes, water and snacks are suggested. No dogs are allowed on these hikes.

