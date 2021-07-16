Tillamook’s Fairview Grange and the Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) are pleased to present the 2021 Joe Wrabek Memorial Songwriting Contest Finals Concert to be held Saturday, July 17 at the Fairview Grange Hall, 5520 Third Street, starting at 6:00PM.
Of the 12 participating songwriters, five finalists have been chosen to perform at the concert, including Lauren Sheehan, Mojo Holler (Missy Hasting & John Baker), Hope Montgomery, Karyn Ann and Kayla Cooley. Each finalist will perform three songs at the concert, and a panel of judges will decide the winners.
This year’s contest has three cash awards—$250 for 1st Place, $150 for 2nd Place, and $100 for 3rd Place. Tickets are on sale now with a suggested donation of $25 each. The event is a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the Fairview Grange’s COVID relief fund.
“This year’s Finals Concert promises to be one of the coolest musical events to hit Tillamook in a long time,” said Eric Sappington, Worthy Master of the Fairview Grange and past winner of the contest. “The line-up of performers is incredible this year, and we have a few fun surprises in store. It’s going to be an unforgettable night. It’s also good timing for a fundraiser. The Grange hasn’t had many opportunities to raise money since COVID, and the bills keep coming in.”
The Joe Wrabek Songwriting Contest is an annual collaboration between the Fairview Grange and the Bay City Arts Center, dedicated to giving local artists an opportunity to perform to grateful audiences, in the spirit and memory of Joe. Finals Concerts alternate between the two venues 1every year, although the COVID pandemic prevented a performance in 2020.
“We hope the community will come out to hear these stellar songwriters and show their support for Tillamook’s Grange,” said Rob Russell, BCAC President and organizer of the event. “This Finals Concert is shaping up to be something very special. It’s going to be one of those nights you remember for the rest of your life, guaranteed.”
The Bay City Arts Center and the Fairview Grange are local not-for-profit organizations dedicated to sustaining a thriving community of artists, musicians and audiences in the Tillamook Bay area. Joe Wrabek was a prolific songwriter and performer who served as a devoted board member of both organizations. Many of Joe’s songs can be heard on his ReverbNation page: https://www.reverbnation.com/joewrabek
For concert tickets or more information, call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email: chaveecha@gmail.com
