The Fairview Grange and the Bay City Arts Center have announced they are accepting entries for the 2020 Joe Wrabek Memorial Songwriting Contest. This year’s deadline for entries is Friday, April 3.
Finalists will be announced on May 1, and the Dinner and Finals Performance to be held on Saturday, May 30, at the Fairview Grange Hall, 5520 Third Street in Tillamook. The Joe Wrabek Songwriting Contest invites songwriters to submit three original songs which will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges. This year’s contest has three awards—$250 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.
An entry fee of $20 is required, although scholarships are available. Entries must include the fee, a completed entry form, a CD or thumb drive containing performances of the songs in MP3 format, along with printed or electronic copies of the lyrics and a biography of the songwriter(s). Complete entries must be delivered to the Bay City Arts Center by 5 p.m. on April 3, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 3124, Bay City, OR 97107. Finalists will be chosen by the judges and announced May 1.
Finalists will be expected to perform two songs at the Dinner and Finals Concert May 30 and may be asked to perform a third. Songwriters who choose not to perform their songs will need to have someone perform on their behalf. The public and all entrants are invited to attend the Dinner and Finals Concert, with a suggested donation of $10 per person which will include dinner at the Fairview Grange.
“Losing Joe Wrabek to cancer last year was a major blow to both the Arts Center and the Grange,” said Rob Russell, president of the Bay City Arts Center, in a press release. “It was a tough time, but in the end Joe’s legacy brought our two organizations together and inspired us to keep Joe’s songwriting contest going as a partnership. This year’s dinner and concert will be hosted by the Grange, with additional support from Arts Center volunteers. We’re very pleased to be announcing this year’s contest together, and we’re confident it will attract some great local talent.”
The Bay City Arts Center and the Fairview Grange are local not-for-profit organizations dedicated to building and sustaining a thriving community of artists, musicians and audiences in the Tillamook Bay area.
For entry forms and/or more information, call Rob Russell at 503-523-8387 or email him at cheveecha@gmail.com.
