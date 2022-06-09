This annual off-road weekend of adventure brings the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s together.
Jeep Jamboree provides visuals of those who are dedicated to the culture and brand; expect large gatherings of hundreds as they head out for a weekend of full day trail riding fun.
Who: Jeep® Brand of Stellantis and Jeep Jamboree USA
What: Jeep Jamboree USA presents the 7th Tillamook 2022 Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend of adventure that brings the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s together. Find Jeep enthusiasts, and the bold style and capabilities of the Jeep brand, in a unique setting outside of the traditional dealership.
Tillamook County Fairgrounds
4603 East Third St.
Tillamook, OR 97141
When: Thursday, June 9th from 5pm-7pm
Friday, June 10th from 6:30am-7:30pm
Saturday, June 11th from 6:30am-7:30pm
Why: Capture the action and speak with Jeep brand experts onsite. Jeep Jamboree USA off-road treks have a long-standing tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors (original manufacturer of Jeep vehicles) created Jeep Jamborees and paved the way for the off-road tradition ever since.
Fun Facts:
· 92% of all Jeep Jamboree participants attend with a Jeep Wrangler
· The majority of Jeep Wranglers in attendance are modified (bigger tires, aftermarket bumpers, winches, etc.)
Info: For additional information about annual Jeep Jamboree USA tour events visit http://www.jeepjamboreeusa.com/ and the 2021 Jeep Brand lineup, visit www.Jeep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.