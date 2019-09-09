IT’S all about the numbers Almanac

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Oregon and Washington is proud to announce the release of the latest BLM Facts, our annual illustrated almanac answering the diverse and detailed questions one may have about public lands in the Pacific Northwest.
BLM Facts has lots of numbers, and those figures do tell a story. In most cases, your public lands are located within an hour’s drive from where you live or work. You can find an amazing array of resources and opportunities at almost any site you visit.
This 2018 report has the latest BLM news and updates – from wild and scenic rivers and exciting recreation sites to wildlife, cultural, and archaeological programs. BLM Facts also shares information about management plans for minerals and energy, forestry, mining, wild horses, and much more.
In addition to maintaining our commitment to delivering an updated volume every year, we continue to make improvements such as full-color maps, photos, and a plethora of timely, user-friendly data.
You can read it online at: www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/documents/files/orwa-blmfacts-2018.pdf
You can also swing on by your local BLM Office to pick up your copy of BLM Facts: www.blm.gov/contact/oregon-washington
