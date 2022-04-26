The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) and North County Food Bank have organized a unique exercise for Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 AM to Noon.
The exercise is designed to practice GoBag preparation, emergency evacuation routes, and radio communications while collecting food donations for the Food Bank. Everyone in the Nehalem Bay area is encouraged to participate.
Organizer and volunteer John Beaston describes the event like this, “There are several ways to participate. Practice your evacuation route by putting your donation in your GoBag and walking or driving to your Neighborhood Gathering Site or Assembly Area for donation drop-off.
Or put your donation by your front door and let us know by sending an email to info@evcnb.org before 10:00 AM on April 30, or communicate through your Yellow Radio during the event, and our fleet of mobile Ham radio operators will come by to pick it up. EVCNB’s Yellow Radio and mobile Ham operators will coordinate donation pick-up and delivery to the Food Bank throughout the event.”
Please consider packing your GoBag with these items recommended by the Food Bank: commercially canned products (fruits, vegetables, chili, SpaghettiOs, ravioli, refried beans, pork and beans, beef stew, soup, spaghetti sauce and tuna), boxed macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, fruit jams, boxes of cold cereal, and 64-ounce bottles of apple or orange juice. Or you can lighten your load and simply carry a check made out to the North County Food Bank for which they will mail back a donation acknowledgment.
Learn more at the EVCNB website https://evcnb.org/events-and-training/food-drive-04302022. Neighborhood Clusters that are planning to participate (Highlanders, Lower Neahkahnie, Mid-Neahkahnie, Manzanita Beach, Ridge Rats, Sunset Meadow, North Fork and Wheeler) will follow the directions provided by their Cluster Leaders. For those not in these Clusters, the Assembly Area drop-off sites are Underhill Plaza in Manzanita, Nehalem City Park, and Wheeler City Park. If you are unable to travel to a drop-off location, our mobile Ham Radio operators can come to your door.
Are you confused or curious about some of the jargon you see here? No worries…EVCNB is here to help! Learn how to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for emergencies by visiting www.evcnb.org. If interested, you can sign up to be a volunteer and to receive our newsletter. You can also make inquiries at info@evcnb.org or call (503) 389-5820.
