This article started life as an announcement of some new interactive exhibits at the International Police Museum (IPM) in Rockaway beach, and then the COVID 19 pandemic washed over us like a tidal wave. Considered non-essential, our doors were closed on March 14 when the Police Department, with whom we share the City owned building, closed the public lobby. Police operations continue but the public contact lobby will remain closed at least into May or beyond. The museum may not open until the end of June as changes are made in the volunteer staffing, cleaning schedules for display cases, and each display is reviewed for function and safety. The planned improvements to the interactive areas, where visitors can try on uniform equipment or handle specific artifacts will be temporarily curtailed until we know more about the life cycle of the virus on various surfaces. There are suggestions from various museum associations for the maintenance of public contact textiles, like a uniform item or helmet. Some suggest placing them in a plastic bag for 14 days after each contact. IPM often has groups of children gathering around the selection of uniform items, swapping hats, belts and jackets to get their pictures taken behind the bars or guarding someone else. This makes isolating a uniform item after one use both impractical and frustrating to the individual who waited a turn to try it on, only to have it removed from circulation after one contact. This portion of the interactive area will be removed during the current situation. IPM wishes to be user friendly and a place parents can bring children to learn and enjoy, not be disappointed
Social distancing and cleaning around displays is also under review. IPM has the majority of the artifacts under glass or removed from public contact, this facilitates individually paced, self-guided tours. Circular traffic patterns will be used where possible to maintain access for mobility challenged individuals, and to minimize congestion or dead ends. Since groups often move at different paces, signs will be posted reminding people of the current recommendations and requesting compliance with the social distancing guidelines. Another concern is maintaining a proper cleaning schedule for the display cases. These are often touched by visitors who lean against them to look at an artifact or read a descriptive tag. Some interactive items, like glass and metal, can be quickly and easily cleaned while other items like hats and uniforms may require a different approach or be temporarily eliminated from public contact.
Just as the current condition caused the cancellation of one article and the spawning of another, the COVID-19 virus will create a “new normal” for both citizens and museums. We do not yet know exactly what that will look like, but IPM will strive to provide a safe and open atmosphere within the opportunities available. More of the displays and interactive content will be redesigned for the Web site. Celebrations such as Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15) and National Police Week (Week in which May 15 falls) will be presented on the web site and supported by Facebook posts and other items, rather than being a traditional display in the museum. Children may print interactive puzzles or gather coloring book pages from the IPM Kids area of the web site. Photo essays and some short videos are planned to enhance the web site experience while not detracting from the information and exhibits available upon the museums reopening. See us at: www.internationalpolicemuseum.org
IPM looks forward to the easing of restrictions on travel, and the return of visitors to the museum, the City of Rockaway Beach, and the greater Tillamook Coast.
