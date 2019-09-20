Tillamook Eagles Lodge #2144 has recently gone under renovation. The lodge opens its doors to guests during Bingo sessions twice weekly. It was dealing with dilapidated equipment that was over 30 years old.
The lights on the flashboard didn’t work correctly making it difficult for guests to see the numbers called if they didn’t hear it. The blower machine didn’t register the balls being called and nothing could be fixed as there weren’t parts available on the market.
The Eagle’s Auxiliary began a mission to replace the equipment. Unfortunately, the goal to replace the equipment was very steep: $7000.
Members began brainstorming ideas to raise the funds. There was a group trip to Chinook Winds Casino, the Eagle’s Aerie donated funds and the Auxiliary created different activities to raise money. It seemed like we were never going to reach the goal.
A miracle happened! The utmost appreciation and heartfelt gratitude need to be extended to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and Siletz Advisory Board and Council. The Auxiliary applied for grant money and was awarded $3,000 dollars. That made the goal obtainable and possibly faster than we had hoped.
The Auxiliary reached the funding goal in July and all the equipment was ordered. The machines were up and running by August 8th with help from members of the Eagles Lodge.
The Eagles Lodge Auxiliary will be hosting a Bingo Bash on Sept. 20, 2019 to celebrate the renovation of the equipment. Members and guests are invited to join in the fun that evening starting at 4:30 p.m. The bingo session begins at 6 p.m. No reservations
