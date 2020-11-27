The Imagination Station, a new preschool in Tillamook, opened its doors this month as a new option in town for parents with children ages three to five years-old.
Monique McEachern, who is a mother of three herself, opened the preschool in the former Blue Moon Cafe spot on the corner of Pacific and Second Street in Tillamook.
McEachern has experience working both in day cares and though after-school programs.
“Ive mostly done in home childcare and worked in day care and after school programs for the YMCA,” she said. “I love working with children.”
McEachern is a 2010 graduate of Tillamook High School and has children five, seven and 11 years-old.
So far, McEachern says, she has five students in the afternoon class, but her license allows up to 15 students, and when full, she can open a morning class up.
“I plan to not go over 12-students per class,” she said. “Each class is three-and-a-half hours per day.”
Currently class is Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. But when more parents register, she plans on opening a class on the same days from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $95 per week per student.
“I focus on kindergarten preparedness,” she said. “We learn colors, shapes, numbers, letters and we also work on how to interact or play together along with task transitioning.”
She says they also do arts and crafts, painting, work with Play Dough and work with bead activities.
“Today we are making turkeys with feathers and tracing our hands,” she said.
She said she sanitizes everything twice per day and follows all guidelines issued in terms of the pandemic.
“Any child five our under is not required to wear a face mask, but if any parent wants their child to wear a mask I will enforce it,” she said.
The three plus hours are full of activities. She said when the children get there, she gives them time to play for a while, then they jump right into learning activities. They do the date, talk about the weather, work on writing their names, then it’s onto story time where the children can relax an listen.
“We learn here,” she added. “I like structure, I’ve done daycare and this is much better, because of the structured learning.”
If you are interested or have questions you can reach Monique at 503-812-0048 or follow the Imagination Station on Facebook.
