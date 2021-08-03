"Images of Hope" is an art contest open to the children of Lincoln and Tillamook County where the Oregon Coast Children's Theatre (OCCT) and its youth art programs have their principal operations. The contest is open to youth K-12th grade and artwork can be in any medium, crayon, paint, pen and ink basic sketches of full color paintings will be accepted until Oct. 10.
The first 100 entries will be put into a drawing for gift cards, free art supplies, a few pizza parties and much more. The contest is looking for images of "hope" through the eyes of a child. In other words what do they think of when they think about "hope for their future?”
The artworks will be compiled in a mural to be placed in a Lincoln County government building and in the Tillamook area, be part of a children's exhibit of art. Please send entries via email to (occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com, or call 503-790-0952 (statewide booking voicemail). Mailed entries to OCCT "Images of Hope Contest" P.O. Box 538 Toledo, Oregon 97391. (Include contact info)
OCCT/OCCCA has been giving free family art kits through the library systems in both counties. If you need help with some art supplies please contact directors, or check in at your local library in Tillamook County. You can also come to community art days in both counties.
In Tillamook County, OOCT will be at the Fairview Grange Hall on 3rd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day Aug. 13-14 and 20-21. This is for "Community Art and Service Days.” Students and families can work public art, help with a new painted mural, and prepare the Grange Hall for programs in 2021 and 2022.
The Children's Theatre and its youth art programs will be using the Grange Hall starting in the fall for a new administrative office and event site besides their state wide programs.
OCCT/OCCCA will also be doing the following workshop days - Aug. 27-28 10-4p.m. Newport Performing Art Center (sculpture repair and restoration) Students with their families are welcome to attend to help out, or just pick up supplies to enter the contest at any of these events. For those that miss out - schools will be contacted with more info in the fall after Labor Day Weekend. Mr. Sappington will be the chief artist for the mural to be painted at the Fairview Grange and is also looking for student artists, or local volunteer artists 10-18 years of age; please send a sample of your work to him along with a contact phone number go to (Mercury-Home Facebook) to connect. Mr. Sappington is the associate artistic director for OCCT/OCCCA and will be chief designer for the new mural at the grange in Tillamook and will also head up "Images of Hope," the new mural and exhibit for both Tillamook and Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.