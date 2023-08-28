September 2nd, 3rd and 4th 2023
This year’s sale features Jim Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland, Mark Gordon, and Jeff & Heather Thompson.
September 2nd, 3rd and 4th 2023
This year's sale features Jim Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland, Mark Gordon, and Jeff & Heather Thompson.
Each Labor Day weekend, we offer up a selection of near-perfect and experimental pieces from an entire year. This is your chance to find that just-right gift or to add to your collection.
On Saturday morning we’ll serve breakfast bites at 7:30 am, and we’ll open our doors at 8:00 am.
About Icefire Glassworks
Jim Kingwell began blowing glass in 1971, and he moved his business to Cannon Beach in 1991. Since then, Icefire Glassworks has grown to represent a collection of artists whose work we believe in. Today, the gallery showcases glass art by Jim, Suzanne Kindland, Michelle Kaptur, Mark Gordon, Kathleen Sheard, Jeff and Heather Thompson, Anthony Parker, Teresa Kowalski, Laura Bowker, John Santellano and David Haberer.
Icefire Glassworks is located at the corners of Hemlock and Gower Streets in Midtown, Cannon Beach, Oregon.
503-436-2359
