Seconds Sale
Contributed phoot

September 2nd, 3rd and 4th 2023

This year’s sale features Jim Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland, Mark Gordon, and Jeff & Heather Thompson.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: