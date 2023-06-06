Hydee Berger, a paramedic with Adventist Health Tillamook, has been named the 2023 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Provider of the Year. Berger was nominated by her peers for her dedication, her commitment to her community and her willingness to go above and beyond for her patients.
Berger’s began her career with Adventist Health Tillamook in November 2020 as a medical assistant in Urgent Care. In July 2021, she began working as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Ambulance department. Since then, she has been highly engaged in learning more about EMS.
While working full-time, Berger took on the very heavy load of attending Paramedic school. Once it was time for Berger to start her clinical rotations, she had to maintain a 48-hour ambulance shift and then a 48- hour clinical rotation, which made for a very long 96-hour shift.
Berger always had a smile on her face during this very busy time. In March 2023 Berger successfully completed her Paramedic program and began working as a Paramedic in the EMS department. She has been a great asset to Adventist Health Tillamook paramedic staffing needs and as soon as she completed her training, she asked if she could pick up extra shifts showing her commitment to her community and patients.
In her nomination, Berger’s peers said, “Hydee has worked so hard this year, completing her paramedic degree while working full time. She is a rock star and is always willing to come in early or stay late to help out if needed.
She is happy to be here and is a shining light for Adventist Health. I would be happy to have her as my partner any day!”
