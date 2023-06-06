Hydee Berger

Adventist Health Tillamook EMS Provider of the Year Hydee Berger, middle right, shown with, left to right, Gary Obreque, Director, Human Resources; Eric Swanson, President; and Jackie Fox, Director of EMS, right.

 

 Photo courtesy of Adventist Health Tillamook

Hydee Berger, a paramedic with Adventist Health Tillamook, has been named the 2023 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Provider of the Year. Berger was nominated by her peers for her dedication, her commitment to her community and her willingness to go above and beyond for her patients. 

Berger’s began her career with Adventist Health Tillamook in November 2020 as a medical assistant in Urgent Care. In July 2021, she began working as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Ambulance department. Since then, she has been highly engaged in learning more about EMS.

