The Tillamook County Solid Waste Department strives to offer quality recycling and disposal services to local residents and businesses, despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic. Unfortunately, staff is stretched thin, and some logistical challenges will result in an interim reduction of opening hours at their satellite transfer stations.
Manzanita and Pacific City Transfer Stations will be open to accept recycling and trash on the following days:
Manzanita Transfer Station
34995 Necarney Road, Manzanita
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3
Pacific City Transfer Station
38255 Brooten Road, Pacific City
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Jan. 4
The Tillamook Transfer Station (1315 Ekloff Road, Tillamook) will be open daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The solid waste department apologizes for any inconveniences caused by the reduction in operating hours and expect to resume regular hours soon.
For more details about this program or recycling in general, please contact the Tillamook County Solid Waste Department at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste.
