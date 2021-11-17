Adventist Health Hospice, serving Tillamook County, invites the community to “Light Up a Life” through donations to hospice in memory or in honor of someone they admire. Funds raised help meet the needs of local hospice patients and their families all year long.
Each year, Light Up a Life highlights a story of hospice hope and healing by honoring an individual, family or organization. This year we honor the life of Mary Hanback, a well-known and beloved community member.
Mary Hanback moved to Tillamook in 1987 when her husband Mike accepted the call to be the pastor at St.
John’s United Church of Christ. Hanback lit up the lives of so many with her love of music: directing and singing in the choir, ringing in the bell choir, playing organ for worship, weddings and funerals. A skilled photographer, she won several ribbons at the Tillamook County Fair. She also loved to fish and could be found at the local rivers with her line in the water ready to catch the “big one.” Hanback was an active community member and worked for the Tillamook Headlight Herald and the Tillamook School District.
At the close of her amazing life, Hospice care allowed Hanback to be surrounded by those who loved and cared for her most – her family. The hospice team stepped in during that difficult time and supported Hanback’s daughters as primary caregivers for their beloved mom.
In tribute to the hospice care team, the Hanback family shared, “Our ongoing support for hospice is so that others can benefit… so that their journey home is as peaceful and meaningful to them as possible.”
Contributions during this year-end season of gratitude and giving allow our generous community to become one of our team of hospice angels who create a peaceful place of compassion and dignity that helps others when they need it most. Donations are gratefully accepted: by mail to PO Box 188 in Tillamook, over the phone at 503- 815-2308; and online at AdventistHealthTillamook.org/giving
A tribute to the names of those honored and remembered through this season will be displayed in the hospital’s front lobby through Jan. 10.
Everyone is invited to join friends of hospice from the comfort and safety of their own home for the Reading of the Names ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, on the Adventist Health Tillamook Facebook page as we read all the honored names aloud.
Adventist Health Hospice provides compassionate end-of-life care including medications, equipment and professional services to patients throughout the Tillamook region. The hospice team, which includes a physician, nurses, aides for personal care, a social worker and chaplain, focuses on supporting the person and their loved ones along the last journey of learning, loving and reflecting together. For more information, call 503-815-2486.
