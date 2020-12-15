Adventist Health Hospice, serving Tillamook County, invites the community to “Light Up a Life” through donations to Hospice in memory or in honor of someone they admire. Funds raised help meet the needs of local hospice patients and their families all year long.
Each year, Light Up a Life highlights a story of hospice hope and healing by honoring an individual, family or organization. This year we honor the life of Norman Rife, father of Norma Seeley.
Born and raised In Tillamook, Norman returned to live with his daughter Norma as he neared the end of his life’s adventures. He had served in the Pacific during WWII as a Navy signalman on the U.S.S. Wichita and enjoyed a career with the power company. Norma shared that talking with her father was like having a living history book.
Hospice care allowed Norma and her father to enjoy their last days together with dignity and compassion, at home, surrounded by loved ones and warm memories. Just as her father had always been there for her, Norma and the Hospice nurses, social workers, and aides were able to be there for him.
In a tribute to the hospice care team, Norma wrote: “Thank you for the wonderful, kind, thoughtful care you gave my father, and for all the support you gave to us – his family. You are angels everyone.”
Contributions during this year-end season of thankfulness and giving allow our generous community to become one of our team of hospice angels who create a peaceful place of compassion and dignity that helps others when they need it most. Donations are gratefully accepted: by mail to PO Box 188 in Tillamook, over the phone at 503-815-2308; and online at AdventistHealthTillamook.org/giving.
A tribute to the names of those honored and remembered through this season will be displayed in the hospital’s front lobby through Jan. 8.
Everyone is invited to join friends of Hospice from the comfort and safety of their own home for the Reading of the Names ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, on the hospital’s Facebook page as the names are read aloud.
Adventist Health Hospice provides compassionate end of life care including medications, equipment and professional services to patients throughout the Tillamook region. The Hospice team, which includes a physician, nurses, aides for personal care, a social worker and chaplain, focuses on supporting the person and their loved ones along the last journey of learning, loving and reflecting together. For more information, call 503-815-2486.
Adventist Health Tillamook is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.
