North County’s Hope Chest Thrift Shops have now donated more than $2 million to a variety of local charitable organizations since their founding over 20 years ago.
Currently operating at two locations in Rockaway Beach and Nehalem, the charity has focused its donations on helping Tillamook county’s senior and homeless populations.
“There are literally hundreds of lives that have been made brighter,” said Melody Ayers, Adventist Health Tillamook’s Special Projects leader.
Adventist Health Tillamook has been a long-time recipient of funds from Tillamook County Charities, the formal name of the nonprofit that runs the shops.
The first Hope Chest Thrift Shop opened in late 1998 at a location in Wheeler. Four families came together to open the store after retiring to the area.
“They all retired around the same time with double everything,” Terry Walhood, current chair of Tillamook County Charities’ board said.
By early 1999, the group was ready to make its first donation, and selected Adventist Health Tillamook’s hospice program as their recipient. That donation began a relationship that continues today.
Ayers said that the group’s continued support helps to pay for a variety of different needs across the hospice program, generally supplementing the budget.
She specifically noted that the hospice has been able to provide bed sheets for hospital beds to patients thanks to support from Hope Chest.
Their funding has also provided vital support for Adventist’s Wellspring senior day care service.
Wellspring offers caretakers an opportunity to have a break by providing a safe environment for seniors with fun activities. The weekly offering was paused during the pandemic but has resumed and has a registered nurse on hand at all times.
Hope Chest’s donations have allowed that program to offer a reduced cost of just $30.
“When I stop and think of the amazing and faithful generosity over the years, I’m moved,” Ayers said, “I’m so deeply appreciative that a group like this could do so much in a rural community.”
Walhood said that from that initial $1,000 donation, Hope Chest has now grown to donate between $7,000 and $11,000 monthly.
Their board decides each month on how to disburse those funds. In addition to Adventist Tillamook, other frequent recipients are Faith in Action, Meals for Seniors in Rockaway Beach, the North County Food Bank, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, the First Christian Church in Tillamook and North County Methodist in Nehalem.
Faith in Action helps to provide in-home care for seniors with advanced medical needs, while the other organizations all help to address hunger in Tillamook County.
The shops are staffed entirely by a group of around 40 volunteers and are open Wednesday through Saturday in Nehalem, and Thursday through Saturday in Rockaway Beach.
The group was recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer Group in the State of Oregon in 2006.
Walhood became involved in the shops after retiring to Rockaway Beach in 2001 and became chair of the board in 2009.
She said that although there has been a proliferation of thrift shops in the area, Hope Chest has endured because of its charitable mission.
“That’s where I think we’ve been more successful long term is because we aren’t for profit,” Walhood said, “everything is turned right back to the community.”
