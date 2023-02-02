Walhood Hope Chest

Terry Walhood in the Hope Chest Too Thrift Shop in Rockaway Beach.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

North County’s Hope Chest Thrift Shops have now donated more than $2 million to a variety of local charitable organizations since their founding over 20 years ago.

Currently operating at two locations in Rockaway Beach and Nehalem, the charity has focused its donations on helping Tillamook county’s senior and homeless populations.

