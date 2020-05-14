On Friday, May 15, the Nestucca High School Class of 2020 will be riding in cars down Hwy 101. The seniors will start at Hemlock at 6 p.m. and travel down Hwy 101 to Beaver, through Hebo, to Cloverdale, down to the Pacific City turnoff at Brooten Road, into Pacific City, through the 4-way stop, on past Chester’s, staying on Resort Drive back on Hwy 101 and up to the Nestucca High School.
Nestucca High School staff will be waiting got the students at the school to greet them, with social distancing in place, and give each senior a little something. The school would like the community to line the parade route and cheer the students on, showing them they are not forgotten and are very much a part of the community.
If you have any questions, call the school at (503) 392-3194 x100.
