Image attached is samples of ceramic Christmas ornaments, greeting cards made by staff and students of OCCT/OCCCA.
This Saturday, Dec. 4, the final Free Holiday Workshop will be held at the Toledo Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow the signs once in Toledo to the library on old Hwy 20 and turn left on A street and follow the signs.
This is the 15th annual event supported by patrons and foundation support. Family groups can make holiday cards, snowmen mobiles, and ceramic ornaments. Social distancing measures will be in place and patrons are asked to wear masks. Allow for about 30-45 minutes to participate.
For those who do not want to do in-person instruction you can come by and pick up a free holiday gift pack and fill up with a smorgasbord of art supplies to take home and do your crafts at home.
The final workshop for the season will be held at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook on Dec. 11, same time as the Lincoln County Workshop. Both events are sponsored by the Oregon Coast Children's Theatre & Center for the Arts. On the 11th, event in Tillamook a small exhibit will also be shown from the "Images of Hope" mural contest showing some of the drawings done by children and young teens for a new mural to be erected in the Lincoln County Courthouse in early 2022. Contact Mr. Lawrence Adrian Artistic Director at 503-801-0603 for info, or email to (ccct.youthartprograms@gmail.com)
