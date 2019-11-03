Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) presents “Holiday Surprise,” an evening of music, dance, and more. Directed by Joni Sauer-Folger with musical direction by Diane Nelson. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, and ending with a special Sunday, Nov. 24, matinee at 2 p.m.
Bring the entire family and join TAPA as they usher in the holiday season with this delightful revue featuring traditional and non-traditional holiday music, dance, and more. There will be something for everyone, so come prepared to join in the fun…there may even be a sing-along.
