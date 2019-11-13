The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Program are excited to announce that the Tillamook Holiday Light Parade application period is now open and accepting entries for the parade.
Entry to the parade is free and open to everyone – decorate your car, kids, bikes, dog and join the festivities. All parade entries must be lighted, and entrants are encouraged to be creative with their lighting options. Applications are due Wednesday, Nov. 27.
This year, the Light Parade will be held Dec. 7, start around 5:30 p.m., following the Tillamook Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Tillamook. Parade entrants will line up at the public parking lot at 1st Street and Ivy Avenue (across from Kimmel’s Hardware), proceed down Main Avenue to 3rd Street, turn left on 3rd Street to Pacific Avenue, turn left on Pacific Avenue, passing the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Second Street Plaza, and proceed back down 1st Street to the public parking lot, where the parade will disband.
Entry for the parade is free, entry forms and parade rules can be found on the Tillamook Holiday Light Parade’s website (www.TillamookHolidayLightParade.com), or at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce office.
The Tillamook Light Parade is also looking for volunteers to help with the event. If you are interested in helping the day of the parade, email tillamookholidaylightparade@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.